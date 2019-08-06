First Horizon National (FHN) Shareholder Scout Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.46 Million; Eminence Capital LP Cut Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake as Market Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 390,391 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 343,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in First Horizon National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 795,682 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $298.27M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 113,328 shares to 413,161 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Incorporation by 57,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,177 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

