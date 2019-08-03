First Horizon National (FHN) Holder Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Position by $390,000; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.10 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 2.87 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 68,610 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 284,869 shares. South State Corporation invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 35,262 are owned by Conning. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc stated it has 168,487 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 52,162 shares stake. Covey Ltd Liability holds 27,005 shares. Stockbridge Prns Limited Com has 6.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.06 million shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Graham Management Lp has 2.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edge Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 391 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd invested in 757 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 12,635 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Iberiabank Corporation holds 8,912 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about First Horizon National Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 1.07% or 1.14 million shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 2.29M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,229 shares. California-based Nwq Management Communications Ltd has invested 1.3% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 772,816 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 560,849 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 17,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Inc invested in 0.93% or 94,330 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has 1,686 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Diversified Tru invested in 0.06% or 89,660 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 936,767 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 65,125 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tradition Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.