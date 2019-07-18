First Horizon National (FHN) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Position; Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Has Increased by $644,475

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 709,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 578,640 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 6.87M shares traded or 118.57% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares to 89,091 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corporation holds 0.19% or 560,000 shares. 3.42M were reported by Tpg Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs Inc. 10 reported 0.09% stake. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.4% or 26,745 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 181,113 shares stake. 11,712 were accumulated by Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability Com. Kahn Brothers Group Inc Inc De owns 1,664 shares. Mcdonald Invsts Ca has 2.21M shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,341 shares. Provident Invest holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 742,085 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 3,563 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.32% stake. Korea Invest invested in 4.46M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Co invested in 0.1% or 8,000 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21 million was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $54.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,610 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 672 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 12,008 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 12.69 million shares. Connable Office invested in 0.07% or 26,211 shares. 89,660 were accumulated by Diversified Company. 10,909 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 300,700 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co has 280,630 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allstate invested in 160,213 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1,686 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 2.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

