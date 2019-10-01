First Horizon National (FHN) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Olympic Steel Has 1.53 Sentiment

Analysts expect First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. FHN’s profit would be $131.24M giving it 9.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, First Horizon National Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.37M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M

Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 49 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 32 decreased and sold their stock positions in Olympic Steel Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 7.11 million shares, down from 7.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Olympic Steel Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 37 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 40,494 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 93.28% or $1.11 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $871,928 for 45.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.95 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. for 16,682 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 31,976 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 105,040 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,816 shares.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 14.20% above currents $16.2 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. UBS upgraded the shares of FHN in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating.