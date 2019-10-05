First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Horizon National Corporation has 89.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand First Horizon National Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have First Horizon National Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National Corporation 1,923,952,470.29% 12.40% 1.30% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Horizon National Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National Corporation 307.64M 16 9.21 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

First Horizon National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Horizon National Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.20 2.53

First Horizon National Corporation presently has an average target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 9.10%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that First Horizon National Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Horizon National Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year First Horizon National Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that First Horizon National Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Horizon National Corporation’s rivals are 2.74% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

First Horizon National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Horizon National Corporation’s rivals beat First Horizon National Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.