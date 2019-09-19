First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Comparison side by side

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.65 N/A 1.78 9.21 IBERIABANK Corporation 75 3.56 N/A 6.71 11.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. IBERIABANK Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon National Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Horizon National Corporation is currently more affordable than IBERIABANK Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Horizon National Corporation and IBERIABANK Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National Corporation’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IBERIABANK Corporation’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Horizon National Corporation and IBERIABANK Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 IBERIABANK Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is First Horizon National Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation shares and 86.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares. 1.2% are First Horizon National Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, IBERIABANK Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.59% 3.27% -0.28% 5.27% -5.85% 22.23%

For the past year First Horizon National Corporation was more bullish than IBERIABANK Corporation.

Summary

IBERIABANK Corporation beats First Horizon National Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.