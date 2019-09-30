First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Comparison side by side

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National Corporation 16 1.69 307.64M 1.78 9.21 EverQuote Inc. 22 -1.88 6.79M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Horizon National Corporation and EverQuote Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National Corporation 1,931,198,995.61% 12.4% 1.3% EverQuote Inc. 30,654,627.54% -405.4% -74.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered First Horizon National Corporation and EverQuote Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 EverQuote Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Horizon National Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.20% and an $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Horizon National Corporation and EverQuote Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 39.4%. 1.2% are First Horizon National Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, EverQuote Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year First Horizon National Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than EverQuote Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors First Horizon National Corporation beats EverQuote Inc.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.