First Heartland Consultants Upped Stake in Boeing Co (BA); As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 3.01 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 1,047 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 6.58M were reported by Geode Limited. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,519 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette, Maryland-based fund reported 569 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,544 shares. Artemis Llp stated it has 306,525 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana And Investment Mgmt has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,590 shares. Meritage stated it has 23,352 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 532 shares. White Pine Lc owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,705 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 15,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,169 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Com Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited owns 10,282 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 2.65 million shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Us National Bank De owns 23,569 shares. Charter Trust reported 11,770 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.13% or 16.15M shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 3.72 million shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 75,096 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.2% or 6.74 million shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com has 11,410 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 50,000 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,501 shares to 21,772 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 18,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,756 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.