First Heartland Consultants Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584 as Market Valuation Declined; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Value Declined, Griffin Asset Management Lifted Position by $367,778

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 39,465 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $329.85. About 178,750 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 200,142 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.25% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Whittier Trust invested in 2,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 284 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A New York reported 15,345 shares. Regal Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,928 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 176,104 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 281,831 shares. Rnc Management Llc stated it has 0.3% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Blue Edge Ltd Liability owns 5,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree LP owns 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 97,449 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 107,000 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 103 shares. Fil Ltd owns 5,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,009 are held by Tirschwell And Loewy. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.30M shares. Interactive Advsr reported 300 shares. Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waddell Reed Inc owns 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.01 million shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65,497 shares. Shine Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 997 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Holdings owns 50,987 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares to 29,220 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,212 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.