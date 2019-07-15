First Heartland Consultants Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $481,584; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Declined, Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding by $123.36 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 216,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,453 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, down from 286,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.00 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,992 are held by Fdx Inc. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.63% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.55% or 1.49M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 48,231 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.06% or 354 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 17,700 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 321 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 32,786 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. J Goldman & Company Lp, a New York-based fund reported 13,327 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Castleark Management Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,000 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Smith Salley Assoc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,728 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Samath Jamie. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.26M shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $181.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 179,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag reported 4,753 shares stake. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,640 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,780 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc has 7,659 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.94% or 19,796 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,855 shares. Missouri-based Jag Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 4,295 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.7% or 7,034 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Tctc Com has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.