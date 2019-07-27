First Heartland Consultants Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.62 Million; Valuation Declined; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $1.32 Million

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.92% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 117,291 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 51,429 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr has 5,400 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 103,365 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.57% or 74,163 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bankshares & Tru reported 31,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 0.32% or 706,512 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sfmg Lc has 55,152 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Service invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 930,570 shares. Hamlin Lc has 2.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 996,508 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.61% or 1.34 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 322,423 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has 11,609 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 76,006 shares to 88,437 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 110,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (HYG).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.