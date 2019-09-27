First Heartland Consultants Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position by $369,684; Stock Declined; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted by $36.35 Million Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 2.17M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32 million, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 752,500 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 62,109 shares to 150,546 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 12,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYR).