First Heartland Consultants Raised Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $481,584; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Putnam Investments Has Cut Stake by $406,727 as Stock Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.62M, down from 8.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 169,871 shares to 746,293 shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 61,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.