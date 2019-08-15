First Heartland Consultants Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined; Johnson Financial Group Increases Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $325.7. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 1.41M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 15,561 shares to 121,169 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

