First Heartland Consultants Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Broderick Brian C Decreased by $301,035 Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 12,887 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. 2,555 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com. Fairview Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,812 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,769 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 14,008 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.52% or 89,367 shares in its portfolio. 52,262 are held by Inverness Counsel Lc Ny. Triple Frond Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 271,300 shares or 7.38% of all its holdings. Eastern Retail Bank invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 35,549 were accumulated by Synovus Fin Corp. Grimes & Co Inc holds 7,348 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower by 6,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,192 shares, and cut its stake in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf.