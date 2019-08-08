First Heartland Consultants Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $2.57 Million; Market Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 523,023 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 31,732 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 309 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 74,960 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Becker Management Incorporated has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 781 shares. 66,281 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt Com. Atwood Palmer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,352 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Grace And White New York has invested 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc stated it has 1,925 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. The Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 30,205 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.72% or 662,146 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,376 shares. First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.64% or 20,858 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares to 200,860 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of stock was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.