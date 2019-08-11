First Heartland Consultants Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Price Declined; Ashfield Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $621,632 as Market Value Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1,286 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa invested in 0.29% or 11,701 shares. 4,556 were reported by Grand Jean Inc. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 36,351 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,595 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt owns 1,323 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 0% or 2,085 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.1% or 7,381 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.12% or 6,613 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 475,447 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.65% or 12,191 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 18 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,144 shares. World Investors has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 9,962 shares to 67,436 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares to 3,136 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,916 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).