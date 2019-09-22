First Heartland Consultants Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; As Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (CMU) Stock Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered by $803,384 Its Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (CMU) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 200,846 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 177,726 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 378,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 13,512 shares traded. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC) by 108,233 shares to 148,233 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 143,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF).

More notable recent MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Awards: CMU, Hunter Associates, Magnetek, St. Clair Hospital, UPMC, FNB – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 29, 2015, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Expedient recognized for cloud computing services award – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tax-Free Income From Municipal-Bond CEFs: A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2015. More interesting news about MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC takes fintech competition to Chicago – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on October 19, 2017 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper’s emotional commencement speech to Carnegie Mellon – CNBC” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 69,097 shares to 5,819 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWV) by 15,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,374 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

