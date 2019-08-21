First Heartland Consultants Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $481,584; Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $4.52 Million as Stock Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $10.15 during the last trading session, reaching $341.9. About 1.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 1.90 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,444 were reported by Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability. Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0.31% or 2,353 shares. Montag A & Assocs has 22,482 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,915 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Co invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12 are held by James Investment Rech. Benin Mngmt owns 721 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has invested 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 27,311 shares. Braun Stacey owns 48,603 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,135 shares. Contravisory Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr owns 5,459 shares. Gruss & Co owns 15,000 shares or 5.99% of their US portfolio. 295,958 were accumulated by Asset One.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

