First Heartland Consultants Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $355.4. About 588,420 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 654,337 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone Stands Down on Hovnanian Swaps Wager; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER, BLACKSTONE FORMALIZE POPULAR REAL ESTATE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares to 76,212 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).

