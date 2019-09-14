First Heartland Consultants Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stake

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,692 are held by Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com. Westwood Group Incorporated stated it has 16,893 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corporation has 1,665 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Lc has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,339 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 2.65% stake. Pointstate Cap LP holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 98,453 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,051 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Bamco New York reported 46,388 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.92% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ltd holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,054 shares. Duff & Phelps Management owns 4,045 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,646 shares to 21,731 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (AGG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on August 24, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 256,815 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).