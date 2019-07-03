First Heartland Consultants Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $481,584 as Share Value Declined; Steelcase (SCS) Holding Maintained by Venator Capital Management Ltd

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 385,014 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 123,201 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% or 65,053 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.06% or 102,613 shares. California-based Rbf Capital Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Menta Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 37,325 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 272,471 shares. Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 63,303 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt holds 78,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Geode Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.31 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 0.08% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 97,107 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 23,720 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1,658 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares to 27,192 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).