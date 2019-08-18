First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $27.72 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 301.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 152,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, up from 50,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 127,594 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier And Associates Inc invested in 20,502 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 73,280 shares. 1,355 were accumulated by Cullinan Assocs. Aldebaran Financial Inc accumulated 3,548 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 8,485 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited owns 23,080 shares. 12,668 are owned by Bank & Trust. 31,447 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 520,284 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 68,237 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cutter Co Brokerage owns 4,074 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 17,642 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,100 shares to 649,734 shares, valued at $34.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,694 shares, and cut its stake in Nlight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 4,553 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp has 1,527 shares. 275,000 were reported by Angelo Gordon Co Lp. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.55% or 2.00M shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.02% stake. Amer Insurance Tx owns 43,160 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt owns 4.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 162,232 shares. Fairfax Fincl Hldgs Can owns 10,200 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,196 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers owns 247,781 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush reported 5,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 12,160 shares.