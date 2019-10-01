First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $372,921; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Lifted by Forward Management Llc

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.56. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 540,054 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extended Stay to offer notes through subsidiary – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not Just Any Job Seeker: How to Attract the Career Conscious – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump’s Middle East envoy Greenblatt to resign after plan released – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Docusign: Reversal Of Fortune – Stay Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.4% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Incorporated holds 5.89 million shares. Southernsun Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.21M shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 1.01 million shares. State Street owns 3.18 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 91,144 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 25,272 shares. Barnett And Inc has 0.41% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 42,550 shares. New York-based Hamlin Management Lc has invested 2.16% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 79,721 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 26,461 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 760,387 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $108.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 269,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,238 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 70,346 shares to 20,038 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EEMV) by 61,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,565 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).