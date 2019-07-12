First Heartland Consultants Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) Stake by $961,746

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $364.86. About 2.90M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 626,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26M, up from 620,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 3.01 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 1.36 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.74% stake. Murphy Mgmt stated it has 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,493 shares. Leavell Inv holds 2,124 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 12,200 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 997 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,622 were reported by Barr E S. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.09% or 4,199 shares. Altfest L J And Com Inc owns 8,152 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Clal Enterp Hldgs holds 194,960 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 5,130 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,997 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 31,732 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. $2.23 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 29. $811,530 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Robbins Cynthia G..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.32% or 72,113 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,143 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 44,724 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs invested in 1,578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 3.13% or 19.90 million shares. Blume Inc invested in 0.05% or 600 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.12% or 120,680 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Co has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 576,918 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital owns 20,754 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 525,843 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 287 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 3,877 shares. Sands Cap Lc accumulated 7.53 million shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’ by 7,453 shares to 10,626 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,775 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T).

