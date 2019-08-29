First Heartland Consultants Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Position in Ring Energy (REI) Boosted as Shares Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 65,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The institutional investor held 207,480 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 141,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.39M market cap company. The stock increased 10.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 1.06M shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 131,018 shares to 725,852 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 54,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ring Energy Releases Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Amended 2019 Capital Expenditure Budget of Approximately $152 Million – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ring Energy Releases Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ring Energy, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2019 Operations Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

