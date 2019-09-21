First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $369,684; As Williams Companies (WMB) Shares Declined, Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97 million shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 26,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 126,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 100,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP invested 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amer Asset Mngmt holds 14,069 shares. Cibc Markets Inc stated it has 109,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust LP reported 199,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Somerset Gp Lc has invested 0.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Botty Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,375 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited owns 703,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 226,252 are owned by Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited holds 93,156 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parkside Bankshares And invested 0.24% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 6.60M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 66,478 shares to 190,110 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).