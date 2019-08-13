First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Cacti Asset Management Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $385,950 as Shares Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58M, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWV) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,157 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.