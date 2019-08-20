First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined; Joho Capital Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) Trimmed by $18.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 281,292 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $331.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 35,946 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 320,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested in 10,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 47,879 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 3,820 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Shine Advisory Service Incorporated invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 657,889 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 176,256 are held by Cambridge Tru Comm. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 6,210 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Landscape Ltd Liability stated it has 3,045 shares. Harvey Investment holds 86,960 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

