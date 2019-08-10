First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,136 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Lc holds 7,316 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Synovus Corporation reported 0.25% stake. 14,208 were accumulated by Keystone Planning Inc. Korea Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 452,691 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 249,153 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 197,678 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 84,027 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 341 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company holds 3.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 229,115 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership owns 50 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,792 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 10,447 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 543 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).