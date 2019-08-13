First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position In Nike (NKE) Was Has Boosted

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $333.86. About 2.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares to 76,212 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,916 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

