First Heartland Consultants Decreased Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million; Holder Antipodean Advisors Increased Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc analyzed 30,555 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $212.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company's stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.04M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has 2,517 shares. 101,409 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Century Cos has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Manufacturers Life The reported 45,230 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 14,629 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 835,393 shares. 301,260 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Elk Creek Prtn has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pinebridge Lp owns 41,166 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 96,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 142 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt has 130,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt LP holds 745,910 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 4,518 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB) by 8,437 shares to 31,847 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 110,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,632 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)