First Heartland Consultants Decreased Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $369,684 as Stock Declined; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shares Declined While Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Position by $720,000

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.19% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 7.93M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64M shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 9,863 shares to 51,009 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 6,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield’s Real Assets Fund Offers A 10.6% Yield But Not Much Else – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Fantastic Dividend Stocks I Plan To Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93 million for 25.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.