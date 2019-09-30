First Heartland Consultants Decreased Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $369,684 as Stock Declined; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Value Declined, Forward Management Has Raised Its Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 3.14M shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 514,064 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 269,749 shares to 239,238 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Com owns 166,339 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Co has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Aew Cap Management LP has 1.31% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.55 million shares. Thompson Inv Management holds 147,101 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 12,664 shares. Principal Gru Inc holds 5.89M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 17,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 16.64M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 38,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has 4.39M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc invested 1.2% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 600,383 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 12,386 shares to 569,068 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 52,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.11M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.