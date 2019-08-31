First Heartland Consultants Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $481,584; Market Value Declined; As Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock Value Declined, Paradice Investment Management Cut Its Position by $2.82 Million

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 555,730 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64M shares, valued at $57.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 93,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $44.86M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 1.03% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 318,325 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 8,860 shares. Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 56,233 shares. Moreover, James Investment has 0.07% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 23,694 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.64M shares stake. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 9,047 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 18,202 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 14,282 shares. Parkside Bank invested in 0% or 33 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com owns 48,564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf by 6,511 shares to 6,365 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,540 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 2.3% or 278,329 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 146,000 shares. The California-based Karp Management has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Mgmt has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Trust Comm invested 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 188,162 shares. 306 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP owns 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,263 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 15,697 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 643 shares. Northern Trust reported 6.08M shares. 9,495 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Lp owns 9,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

