First Heartland Consultants Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Position; Verity & Verity Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Value Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 255,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aull & Monroe Management invested in 1.28% or 56,164 shares. Meyer Handelman Com stated it has 1.45M shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md invested in 2.13% or 32,838 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blume Mngmt has 6,274 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Philadelphia Tru Co has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger & Anderson has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sit Invest Associates reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lafayette holds 16,734 shares. North American Management Corp invested in 1.16% or 164,068 shares. Amarillo National Bank reported 84,733 shares stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 790,430 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,129 shares to 28,144 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares to 29,220 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,192 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Company has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Luther Management Corp invested in 0.05% or 16,538 shares. Monetta Financial Service Incorporated has invested 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland accumulated 4,656 shares or 0.19% of the stock. American Asset Incorporated invested in 2,117 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,302 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,495 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Com owns 99 shares. Ally Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 3.09M shares. Private Tru Na owns 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,815 shares. 3,841 are held by Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Lc.