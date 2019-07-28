First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 5.00 N/A 1.96 13.64 Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 5.13 N/A 4.33 10.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Hawaiian Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Hawaiian Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for First Hawaiian Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation on the other hand boasts of a $59 consensus target price and a 18.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Hawaiian Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66% Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. was more bullish than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats First Hawaiian Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.