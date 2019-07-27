First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 5.00 N/A 1.96 13.64 Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 6.10 N/A 2.28 18.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Hawaiian Inc. and Glacier Bancorp Inc. Glacier Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Hawaiian Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Glacier Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Hawaiian Inc. and Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66% Glacier Bancorp Inc. -3.36% -1.3% -4.73% -7.91% 7.42% 4.57%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Hawaiian Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.