First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.72 N/A 1.96 13.64 First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.95 17.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Hawaiian Inc. and First Financial Northwest Inc. First Financial Northwest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Hawaiian Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Hawaiian Inc. and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares and 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares. 0.2% are First Hawaiian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, First Financial Northwest Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66% First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. was more bullish than First Financial Northwest Inc.

Summary

First Hawaiian Inc. beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.