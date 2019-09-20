First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 5.01 N/A 1.96 13.67 Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.44 N/A 0.95 23.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Civista Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Hawaiian Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Hawaiian Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Hawaiian Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Hawaiian Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 54.3% respectively. About 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Civista Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors First Hawaiian Inc. beats Civista Bancshares Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.