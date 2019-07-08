First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Steelcase (SCS) Sentiment Is 1.36

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. FHB’s profit would be $72.91 million giving it 11.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, First Hawaiian, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 22,477 shares traded. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 5.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C; 24/04/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS AIMS FULL EXIT FROM FIRST HAWAIIAN: COO BORDENAVE; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stk Offering; 09/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS TO HOLD 49.9% OF FIRST HAWAIIAN FOLLOWING OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian: Direct Share Repurchase Expected to Reduce BNP Paribas’ Beneficial Ownership Stake to 49.93% From 61.93%; 04/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – First Hawaiian 1Q Net $68M; 14/03/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Steelcase Inc (SCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 106 funds increased and started new holdings, while 78 sold and reduced stock positions in Steelcase Inc. The funds in our database reported: 75.15 million shares, up from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Steelcase Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 58 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. for 195,345 shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 151,795 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 251,226 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 66,896 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 22,538 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category divisions. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture systems portfolio comprises panel and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

