First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Comparison side by side

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.49 N/A 1.96 13.67 Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.54 N/A 4.15 10.85

Table 1 highlights First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zions Bancorporation National Association is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Hawaiian Inc. is presently more expensive than Zions Bancorporation National Association, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67

First Hawaiian Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 7.29%. Competitively Zions Bancorporation National Association has an average price target of $52, with potential upside of 28.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Zions Bancorporation National Association is looking more favorable than First Hawaiian Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation National Association

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats First Hawaiian Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.