First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Comparing side by side

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.63 N/A 1.96 13.67 Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.57 N/A 4.15 10.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association. Zions Bancorporation National Association appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Hawaiian Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Zions Bancorporation National Association, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67

First Hawaiian Inc. has an average price target of $26.5, and a 4.25% upside potential. Competitively Zions Bancorporation National Association has an average price target of $52, with potential upside of 27.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Zions Bancorporation National Association appears more favorable than First Hawaiian Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Hawaiian Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 98.4%. First Hawaiian Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation National Association

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association beats First Hawaiian Inc.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.