First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Contrasting side by side

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.48 N/A 1.96 13.67 PacWest Bancorp 38 3.44 N/A 3.85 10.03

Demonstrates First Hawaiian Inc. and PacWest Bancorp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PacWest Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Hawaiian Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Hawaiian Inc. is presently more expensive than PacWest Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Hawaiian Inc. and PacWest Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Hawaiian Inc. and PacWest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

First Hawaiian Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.64% and an $26.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, PacWest Bancorp’s consensus price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 28.24%. The data provided earlier shows that PacWest Bancorp appears more favorable than First Hawaiian Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Hawaiian Inc. and PacWest Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 92.5%. 0.2% are First Hawaiian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. has stronger performance than PacWest Bancorp

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PacWest Bancorp beats First Hawaiian Inc.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.