First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) Has 2 Sentiment

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. FHB’s profit would be $71.97 million giving it 12.02 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, First Hawaiian, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 384,785 shares traded. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 4.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 04/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q EPS 49C; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian: Direct Share Repurchase Expected to Reduce BNP Paribas’ Beneficial Ownership Stake to 49.93% From 61.93%; 09/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS TO HOLD 49.9% OF FIRST HAWAIIAN FOLLOWING OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Cut Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 14/03/2018 FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C; 14/03/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 8 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 4 decreased and sold equity positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 288,986 shares, up from 278,875 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 55,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 7,803 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,335 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 43 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.51 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 8,772 shares traded or 186.29% up from the average. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $102.77 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.