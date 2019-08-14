First Hawaiian (FHB) to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019; Sensato Investors Lowered By $1.91 Million Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FHB) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. First Hawaiian Inc’s current price of $25.18 translates into 1.03% yield. First Hawaiian Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 569,506 shares traded. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 4.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 24/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS AIMS FULL EXIT FROM FIRST HAWAIIAN: COO BORDENAVE; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C, EST. 48C; 26/04/2018 – First Hawaiian 1Q Net $68M; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian: Direct Share Repurchase Expected to Reduce BNP Paribas’ Beneficial Ownership Stake to 49.93% From 61.93%; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 14/03/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 09/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS TO HOLD 49.9% OF FIRST HAWAIIAN FOLLOWING OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stk Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Hawaiian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHB)

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 35,400 shares as Bhp Group Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 172,400 shares with $9.43 million value, down from 207,800 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd now has $129.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 3.22 million shares traded or 73.61% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

