First Hawaiian (FHB) to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. Another trade for 5.37M shares valued at $265.23M was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.53% above currents $58.01 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.