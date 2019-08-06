First Hawaiian (FHB) to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019; Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sellers Increased By 0.9% Their Shorts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FHB) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. First Hawaiian Inc’s current price of $25.09 translates into 1.04% yield. First Hawaiian Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 742,477 shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 4.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian: Direct Share Repurchase Expected to Reduce BNP Paribas’ Beneficial Ownership Stake to 49.93% From 61.93%; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q EPS 49C; 24/04/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Cut Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C, EST. 48C; 14/03/2018 FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. INS’s SI was 1.06M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 178,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s short sellers to cover INS’s short positions. The SI to Intelligent Systems Corporation’s float is 20.61%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 154,324 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) has risen 377.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company has market cap of $367.41 million. The firm designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. It has a 50.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations.

