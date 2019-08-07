First Hawaiian (FHB) to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019; Glenview Capital Management Has Boosted Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FHB) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. First Hawaiian Inc’s current price of $25.44 translates into 1.02% yield. First Hawaiian Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 770,688 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 4.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Cut Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 26/04/2018 – First Hawaiian 1Q Net $68M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C, EST. 48C; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Hawaiian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHB); 09/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN NEW SECONDARY OFFERING REPRESENTS $422M: BNP; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q EPS 49C; 14/03/2018 FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 31.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 4.88 million shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 20.54 million shares with $205.44M value, up from 15.67 million last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 3.89 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 9.67M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 119,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 117,025 shares. Par holds 0% or 9,910 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.03% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.21M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nwq Inv Lc accumulated 2.50 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 263,664 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 16,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 980,363 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 111,001 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 33,073 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 135 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 600,000 shares to 7.70M valued at $156.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) stake by 718,691 shares and now owns 3.59 million shares. Hertz Global Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

