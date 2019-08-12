First Hawaiian Bank Upped Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Holding By $304,600; Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Has 0.97 Sentiment

First Hawaiian Bank increased Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) stake by 178.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 15,230 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 23,753 shares with $495,000 value, up from 8,523 last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust I now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 585,392 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 35 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 36 cut down and sold their equity positions in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tortoise MLP Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 379,356 shares traded or 62.94% up from the average. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $777.46 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

More notable recent Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Announces Terms of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YieldShares High Income ETF: 8.7% Yield, Passive Exposure To CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Announces Promotions and Real Estate Leadership Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) CEO Brent Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Gained 13% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.